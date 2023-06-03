Kenneth Lewis, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, at the age of 84. He was born on July 2, 1938, in Liberty, Texas, to Vinson and Edna Lewis. He grew up in Dayton and graduated from Dayton High School. He moved to Houston to work and returned to Dayton in 1979. He retired after working for Southwestern Bell (ATT) as an area manager for 32 years. Following retirement, he became an antique dealer who enjoyed restoring and selling antiques, even opening his own antique shop in Dayton. He also loved fishing, reading and watching westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Claudine and his son Kenneth. He is survived by his children Natalie (David) Ripkowski and Jennifer (Robert) Croft, his brother Timothy (Anita) Lewis, his grandsons Kris (Melissa), Nathan (Codi) and Ryan (Nicole) Lewis, his granddaughters Amber (Leon II) Wilson and Lindsay (Tyler) Freels, his daughter-in-law Sue (Terry) Key, his great-grandchildren Carson Wilson, Chase Wilson, Hudson Lewis, Baby Boy Lewis (on the way), Weston Lewis, Jase Lewis, Kennar Lewis and Baker Jo Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers for Mr. Lewis will be Kris Lewis, Nathan Lewis, Ryan Lewis, J.R. Humphries, Michel Dierschke, Brian Jurek, Leon Wilson II.

Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Ackerod and Joe Larke.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2023 at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535. 936-258-5300

