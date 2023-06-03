Man disappears while mowing pipeline in Devers

Zachary Godette, 23, is missing in the Devers area. He disappeared while mowing a pipeline right-of-way and may be lost in the woods.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday while mowing along a pipeline right-of-way in the Devers area.

According to LCSO, the missing man is Zachary Godette, 23, who was reported missing around 10:20 p.m. Godette came to Liberty County for his job with a company that maintains pipeline right-of-ways. Godette is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch white male. No information is available at this time on the clothing he was wearing.

“His family became concerned when he didn’t meet his brother at 4 p.m. for a family event. His family called his employer and the employer checked the GPS of the vehicle and found it was still at the current site where he was sent to mow,” said John Bennett, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Godette’s employer sent another employee to check on him, and reportedly located the vehicle and trailer, but could not find Godette.

“An initial search by the Sheriff’s Office found the equipment he was using. The equipment was broken down and he attempted to find his way out. He was last seen on private game cameras. He appeared to be lost and trying to find his way back to his vehicle and trailer,” Bennett said.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office has Texas EquuSearch, ESD 3, ESD 2, Tarkington VFD and ESD 7 on the scene to assist in the search.

The search site is located eight miles down Gates Road in Daisetta in a large deer lease where the pipeline is located.

A search from a Texas DPS helicopter yielded no sign of Godette and TDCJ’s tracking dogs were unable to pick up a scent.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Godette, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

