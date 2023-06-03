Search for missing man suspended for the night

The search for a missing Louisiana man who disappeared Friday afternoon while mowing a pipeline right-of-way in Devers has been called off for the night. The search may resume Sunday morning, weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday and the area where the search is centered is known to flood, so the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the agency leading the search, is being cautious so that no harm comes to any of the searchers.

Throughout the day Saturday, an estimated 60 searchers, many from Texas EquuSearch, combed the area where Zachary Godette, 23, was last seen and where his cell phone last pinged off a cell phone tower, but so far the searches have yielded no results. A game camera about two miles from where Godette was mowing has given searchers a direction of travel, but Godette could have back-tracked or changed his direction of travel.

According to Sgt. John Bennett, who is supervising the search for the Sheriff’s Office, there is some concern that Godette may have had a medical emergency, such as dehydration, that prompted him to walk away from his tractor. The tractor he was using to mow the right-of-way is a tracked tractor, meaning that it does not have traditional wheels but a track system. According to Bennett, one of the tracks on the tractor become inoperable.

Searchers were on foot, ATVs and UTVs on Saturday as they combed a deer lease in Devers looking for a missing man. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cannaday)

Zachary Godette

As to whether or not he had water with him on the tractor, or may be suffering from dehydration, Bennett is uncertain. The area where the search is taking place is part of a 30,000-acre deer lease at the end of Gates Road in Devers. There are a few scattered deer camps on the property, but none have been breached. Texas EquuSearch volunteers spent hours on Saturday checking the camps and all the roads throughout the deer lease.

Godette’s vehicle was parked a long distance from the area he was mowing and he may have been trying to return to the vehicle when he became disoriented and lost. Bennett said the tractor is equipped with GPS and has the ability to plug in a phone charger cable, but Godette’s phone cable was found inside his unoccupied vehicle, which could explain why he has not attempted to send any messages or make calls. The area where the search is taking place has limited cell phone capability.

Last night, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter equipped with thermal imaging was flown over the area, but was unable to detect any sign of Godette. A helicopter for Houston Police Department flew over the site on Saturday, but again, there was no sign of Godette. LCSO was hoping to get the U.S. Coast Guard to fly over with their equipment, but the request got caught up in bureaucratic red tape, according to Bennett. They also tried scent-tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, but the dogs were unable to locate Godette’s scent trail.

While there are natural water sources on the property, mostly swampy streams, getting access to these comes with another peril – alligators, feral hogs, snakes, other wildlife and parasites in the water.

“This is not an area where you would want to be walking around,” Bennett said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bennett said he had no choice but to call off the search for the night. His biggest concern, other than the welfare of the missing man, was that a first responder or Texas EquuSearch volunteer might also become lost in the woods.

“My other biggest fear right now is the weather for tomorrow. We might not be able to get back out to the location where his truck was because, from my understanding, this area is low and the water gets to about waist high in a bad rain,” Bennett said.

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cannaday) (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cannaday) (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cannaday) (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cannaday) Zachary Godette, 23, is missing in the Devers area. He disappeared while mowing a pipeline right-of-way and may be lost in the woods. This image was taken by a game camera in the area where he went missing.

He plans to monitor the weather overnight and pray for the rain clouds to go around Devers.

“We’ve already notified all the surrounding communities. We have notified other agencies and hospitals, in the event he turns up on his own. We also have notified the railroad because there is a rail line that runs through here and they might see something,” Bennett said. “We also are asking all the people who have deer leases in this area to check their game cameras. Maybe they captured him on their cameras.”

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-336-4500.

