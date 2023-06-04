Body of murder victim found in RV in San Jacinto County

Authorities in San Jacinto County are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of 51-year-old James Roberson, whose body was found inside his camper trailer at the East to West RV Park on the 6000 block of FM 3081 in the Willis area of San Jacinto County.

According to Lt. Charles Dougherty, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, Roberson’s decomposing body was found Saturday while deputies were performing a “welfare check” at the request of Roberson’s sister.

“His sister hadn’t heard from him since May and she was worried about him. She and her husband came to check on him Saturday and found his Suburban parked outside his camper with a large amount of blood in it. They knocked on the door, but it was locked. When they saw the blood on the vehicle, they contacted the sheriff’s office for help. They could tell that something was wrong and that someone was deceased inside the camper,” Dougherty said.

Once the door was breached, they found Roberson’s body lying on a couch inside. Preliminary information suggests Roberson suffered stab wounds to the neck and other parts of his body.

“There were no weapons in the vehicle or inside the home,” said Dougherty.

Roberson’s wallet was found in a pair of bloody jeans and it appears that he either changed his pants before succumbing to his injuries or someone helped him into the new pants. His cell phone, however, is missing, and his keys were left inside his vehicle’s ignition.

According to Dougherty, Roberson’s neighbors at the RV park describe him as a quiet loner who was only seen when he went out to wash clothes or purchase groceries.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Randy Ellisor was called to the scene. He conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy in Beaumont.

Roberson’s vehicle was towed to the Sheriff’s Office for evidence processing.

When asked if there might be another crime scene were the attack on Roberson initially took place, Dougherty said that based on the amount of blood in the vehicle, investigators currently believe that the attack most likely took place in the vehicle.

“It’s just too early to tell at this time,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

