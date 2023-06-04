Missing man emerges from the woods after two harrowing nights

After surviving two nights in the woods in a remote part of Liberty County, Texas, a missing 23-year-old Louisiana man is safe and has been reunited with his family. Zachary Godette disappeared on Friday while mowing a pipeline right-of-way for his employer.

In the days after his disappearance, searchers scoured parts of a remote 30,000-acre hunting lease at the end of Gates Road in Devers. On Sunday, the third day in the search, Godette emerged from the woods with only minor cuts and a few bug bites.

“He was in a pretty chipper mood despite his ordeal,” said Sgt. Paul Young, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was the first member of law enforcement to reach Godette.

After being rescued, Zachary Godette was checked out by paramedics before being transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

“He walked out of the woods not too far from where he had left his mower on Friday. One of his family members actually saw him,” Young said.

After a cursory check of Godette’s condition, Young transported Godette to a medical team that was standing by at the command center.

“He met with paramedics. He is pretty cut up from mosquitoes and water fans (palmetto leaves). He was using the water fans to cover up to keep mosquitoes off of him. He had been drinking out of hog holes,” Young said.

After being checked out by paramedics, and getting food and water, and a fresh set of clothes, Godette was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further medical evaluation.

“He told me he just got lost. I told him he is very lucky to be alive,” said Young, adding that first responders are always elated when they get to be part of a happy ending. “A lot of times in cases like these, you don’t get to walk out alive. He is very lucky.”

Note: Bluebonnet News is hoping to speak to Godette to learn more about his experiences throughout the ordeal.

