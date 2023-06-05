The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2023:
- Armstrong, Russell Lee, Jr. – Terroristic Threat of a Family/Household Member
- Brady, Robert Joseph, III – Driving with Invalid License with Previous Conviction/Suspension without Financial Responsibility
- Carter, Kayla – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Flores, Danny Nolberto – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Fultz, Dillon Thomas – Possession of Marijuana
- Gonzales, Erica – Disorderly Conduct
- Hunter, Faith Merissa – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapons, Theft of Firearm (no mugshot)
- Lujan-Esparza, Victor Manuel – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
- Morales, Manuel Rider Cane, III – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County
- Ohl, Christopher W – Theft of Property
- Rice, Austin Lee – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction
- Saldana, Martin – Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals: Failure to Provide, Cruelty to Livestock Animals Neglect/Overwork, Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Marijuana