The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2023:

Armstrong, Russell Lee, Jr. – Terroristic Threat of a Family/Household Member

Brady, Robert Joseph, III – Driving with Invalid License with Previous Conviction/Suspension without Financial Responsibility

Carter, Kayla – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Flores, Danny Nolberto – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Fultz, Dillon Thomas – Possession of Marijuana

Gonzales, Erica – Disorderly Conduct

Hunter, Faith Merissa – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapons, Theft of Firearm (no mugshot)

Lujan-Esparza, Victor Manuel – Contraband in a Corrections Facility

Morales, Manuel Rider Cane, III – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County

Ohl, Christopher W – Theft of Property

Rice, Austin Lee – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction

Saldana, Martin – Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals: Failure to Provide, Cruelty to Livestock Animals Neglect/Overwork, Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Armstrong, Russell Lee, Jr. Brady, Robert Joseph, III Carter, Kayla Flores, Danny Nolberto Fultz, Dillon Thomas Gonzales, Erica Lujan-Esparza, Victor Manuel Morales, Manuel Rider Cane, III Ohl, Christopher W Rice, Austin Lee Saldana, Martin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

