The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2023:
- Flippen, Richard Dale – Indecency With a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child
- Emmert, Carl Todd – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hoffman, Cherise Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd)
- James, Kayla Renee – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Yield Right-of-Way, Violation of Promise to Appear
- Langley, Marinna – Aggravated Assault of Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon
- Penaloza, Jose Luis – Stalking, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Hold for Harris County- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member