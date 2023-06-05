The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2023:

Flippen, Richard Dale – Indecency With a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child

Emmert, Carl Todd – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hoffman, Cherise Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd)

James, Kayla Renee – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Yield Right-of-Way, Violation of Promise to Appear

Langley, Marinna – Aggravated Assault of Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon

Penaloza, Jose Luis – Stalking, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Hold for Harris County- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member

