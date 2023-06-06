Dozens arrested in prostitution sting

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding Human Trafficking and “Buyers of Illicit Sex” in the Central Montgomery County area on May 23 and 24. As a result of this operation, over twenty male suspects were arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony in Texas.

The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is a multi-agency taskforce comprised of Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement from the region with a shared mission to rescue victims of human trafficking and to stop people from engaging in activities that promote human trafficking. On September 1, 2021, Texas became the first state to make the crime of buying sex a Felony offense with enhanced consequences. The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance works diligently to enforce this law, sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of activity in our community.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Houston Police Department, and other members of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance participated in this operation.

