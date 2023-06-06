Liberty County inmate dies in hospital after suicide attempt in jail

A Liberty County Jail inmate who attempted suicide in his jail cell last week has died, according to Sheriff Bobby Rader. He has been identified as Johnny Sunday, 27, of Vidor, Texas. He had been housed in the jail since his arrest on April 25 for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and had holds for additional charges in Jefferson and Sabine counties.

According to Sheriff Rader, the investigation into his death is being handled by the Texas Rangers, as is the protocol for all in-custody deaths. Sunday was found hanging in the bathroom area of a large jail cell shared by 20-plus men. Warden Ann Marie Mitchell said that prior to the suicide, Sunday’s family called the jail to ask for frequent checks on him as he reportedly was making threats to self-harm.

“The correctional officer checked on him. They went back to check on him again 15 minutes later and found that he had hanged himself in that 15-minute time frame using something from within the cell,” Mitchell said. “He was authorized to have what every inmate is allowed to have – commissary, linens and uniforms.”

When Sunday was discovered, he was cut down from where he was hanging. Medical personnel, who Rader says are stationed in the jail around the clock, began to perform CPR. When EMS personnel arrived, they continued life-saving measures and transported him to a hospital. On June 3, he succumbed to his injuries.

When asked if there are surveillance cameras that can timestamp when correctional officers checked on Sunday’s welfare, Mitchell said the camera in the hallway outside his jail cell was down and she had made a request to maintenance earlier in the day for it to be fixed. However, she said there were no maintenance workers available that day, so the camera was inoperable at the time that Sunday committed suicide.

“We followed all of the jail protocols. We did everything we were supposed to do other than having correctional officers inside the pod 24/7,” Mitchell said. “We weren’t aware he was having mental health issues until his family called and we would have tried to help him if he had asked for assistance. Now we will do our best to comply with the investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

