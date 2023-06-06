Liberty man sentenced to 75 years for prohibited sexual conduct

The one-day trial of James Derrick Dove, accused of having a sexual relationship with his daughter, concluded on April 24, 2023, in the 75th State District Court of the Honorable Mark Morefield. Dove, 45, of Liberty, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a jury to 75 years in prison for his actions.

After watching a video of Dove having a sexual relationship with his now-adult daughter, it took the jury just 30 minutes to return with the lengthy prison sentence.

According to District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Dove began having a sexual relationship with his daughter when she was 16 years old. The sexual contact continued into her young adulthood until a public outcry was made, and Dove was arrested and charged.

Prosecuting the case for the State was Assistant District Attorney Kevin Barnes, who is pleased to see Dove will spend most, if not all, of his natural life behind prison bars.

“I would like to thank the jury for doing the right thing and I would like to thank the victim for being so brave and bearing the burden of a trial. Further, do not have sex with your child no matter their age; you are the parent, they are the child,” Barnes said.

The DA praised the jury for giving Dove a long sentence.

“I am happy that the jury removed a predator from our streets. This lengthy sentence loudly proclaims: In Liberty County, we have zero tolerance for sexual predators,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

