The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 4, 2023:

Barradas, Juan Bernabe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Beeson, Grant – Criminal Trespass

Conger, Kevin Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Donahue, Ryan Blake – Public Intoxication, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Gomez, Jesus – Driving With License Invalid With Previous Conviction/Suspension Without Financial Responsibility

