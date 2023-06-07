Anna Marie Broomfield, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and caring figure in her community, passed away on June 1, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 62. She was born on June 19, 1960, in Peru, Indiana, to her loving parents, William Arthur Murphy and Marjorie Aletha Gambee Murphy.

Anna resided in the Dayton area for the past 22 years. Prior to that, she worked as a security guard and at Avis. However, upon becoming a wife, Anna embraced her role as a homemaker with great devotion. She was renowned for her love of children and became affectionately known as “Mama Ann” to many. Anna not only cared for her own children but also opened her home to other children, providing them with nourishment and support. Playing with the kids brought her immense joy, and she created a warm and welcoming environment for all.

In her leisure time, Anna delighted in playing dominoes and held a particular fondness for the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Her hobbies were a source of relaxation and enjoyment, allowing her to connect with her loved ones and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, William Arthur Murphy and Marjorie Aletha Gambee Murphy, as well as her step-father. She also mourned the loss of her brother, Warren Charles Murphy, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Ruby Weaver, and her sisters, Billie Jean Cole and Alice Marie Rogers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Danny Broomfield, and their children, Danny William Broomfield and his wife Jenny, Susan Jones, and Charlet Ellen Broomfield. Anna is also survived by her sisters, Ellen Louise and Charlotte Rosetta. Her memory will forever live on through her cherished grandchildren: Alisha Thomas, Randall Thomas, Jr., Paul Thomas, Kenneth Thomas, Kathryn Thomas, Cody Monk-Thomas, Stephen Thomas, Gabriel Thomas, Savannah Allen, and Zeke Allen.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

Anna Marie Broomfield will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her nurturing spirit, love for children, and warm presence will forever be remembered and treasured. May she rest in eternal peace.

