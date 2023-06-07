Philip Craig Sadler, 61, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 4, at Mont Belvieu Rehab and Healthcare Center after a brief illness. He was born on June 3, 1962 in Louisville, Ky., to Carl Ray Sadler and Delores Sadler Marr. He was a Christian by faith.

Phil worked at Enterprise Products for 38 years before retiring in April of 2022. He spent a majority of his career working for the Measurement Department where he made many lifelong friends. He was known for his knowledge in the field, strong work ethic, no-nonsense attitude and treating his co-workers with respect.

As a child, Phil participated in the Mini Mustangs, a basketball ball handling organization that traveled around Kentucky to perform. One of his more impressive tricks was being able to spin the ball on his finger while doing a forward roll. He also played football in high school. Basketball remained a passion throughout his life. He enjoyed both playing and watching. He spent many Wednesdays and Sundays playing pick-up games at the “Old Gym.” Phil coached his daughter and her classmates on their Barbers Hill Sports Association teams and in All-Stars. He helped his daughter coach his oldest grandson on his Little Dribbler team. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed traveling to watch the Cats with his family and friends.

Phil enjoyed talk radio and spent countless hours sitting in his truck listening.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Carl Ray Sadler and step-father, Paul Marr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan (Gentry), his mother, Delores Marr, his daughter, Lauren Seaberg (Curtis), grandsons Gunner, Grayson and Gentry Seaberg. He is also survived by his brother Tom Sadler, sister Carla Miller, stepbrother Allen Marr (Mary), stepsister Tammy Houchens (Rick), his aunt Janis Gentry as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mont Belvieu Rehab and Healthcare for the excellent care they provided Phil during the last few months.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton from 4-8 p.m.

A memorial will be held at a later date in Kentucky for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

