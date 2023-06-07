Clifford Wayne “Woody” Wood was born July 13, 1961, in Houston, Texas to parents, J.C. Wood and Dorthy Bracknell Wood. He passed away June 5, 2023, in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 61. Woody worked at Hastings Salvage Yard in Shepherd, Texas where he has lived since 2000. He loved fishing and camping, and he could always be found either working on old cars or tinkering in his shed listening to loud music. Woody loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and his dog “Bubba”. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Dorthy Wood; adopted father, Billy Jo Vaughn; grandson, Clifton Clary. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sonya Wood; adopted mother Barbara Vaughn; children, Jacen Clary and wife Misty, Tonya Hatcher and husband Scott, Jeremy Clary and wife Trish; sister, Wanda Wood; grandchildren, Kristen Steel and husband Shameron, Corinne Perry and partner Haiven, Duncan Sikorski; great grandchildren, Tracy Steel and Paisley Steel; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 12-4pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Jacen Clary, Ivan Noble, Scott Hatcher, Shameron Steel, Chris Rutledge, Jace Rutledge, Johnny Vaughn, and Derrell Pouncey, Jr.

