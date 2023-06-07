Mrs. Pauline Mangum, age 95, of Daisetta, passed away Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, at her residence with her loving husband Jimmy by her side.

She was born November 10, 1927, in Liberty County, a daughter of the late Pearlie R. Taylor and Hester A. Canter.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Pearlie R. and Hester A. Taylor; son, Jimmy Earl Mangum; grandson, James (Bubba) Mangum III; brothers, Redick Taylor and Albert E. Taylor; sisters, Cleo Carouthers and Mozell Carouthers; son-in-law, Richard “Ricky” Patton.

She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and a loving Mother/Grandmother/Great-grandmother. She raised three children throughout Houma, Lake Arthur, La., and Daisetta, Texas. She helped raise her grandchildren Jamie, Dawn, and Bubba. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her favorite morning shows through many years were The Price is Right and The Young and the Restless. She loved her daily trips to the Liberty Walmart and Golden Corral for dinner. She was a simple loving woman who was fierce when it came to her family.

Pauline is survived by her husband, James (Jimmy) Mangum; daughters, Alice Jane Bracken and husband John Wayne, Tammie Sue Patton; sister, Mossie Halibson; grandchildren, James R. Broussard and wife Tara, Dawn and husband Matt Casey; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Lainey Broussard, Kyla Cote and Riley Casey; step grandchildren, Diana and Jacob Roth and family, Elizabeth and Jerry Tanner and family, Robert and Diane Patton and family, Richard and Heather Patton and family.

Visitation will take place from 06:00 P.M. to 08:00 P.M., Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 9, 2023 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service with Brother Leslie Gaines officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Daisetta, Texas.

Pauline’s family will serve as pallbearers.

Pauline’s favorite flowers were Birds of Paradise.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

