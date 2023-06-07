Looking for summer fun for your kids? Local churches holding VBS

With school out and summer kicking off, local churches are holding Vacation Bible School so that your kids can learn about Bible, meet new friends and have some fun outside of the house. Below is a list of the local churches holding Vacation Bible Schools in Liberty County and the surrounding area:

Cleveland, Tarkington, Shepherd and Plum Grove:

Calvary Baptist Church: Twists & Turns – Following Jesus Changes the Game; June 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 816 N Blair Ave, Cleveland

Central Baptist Church: Stellar – Shine Jesus’s Light; June 26-29, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade; 615 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland (Family Day on June 30). To register, contact on Facebook at CentralClevelandTX.

Tabernacle Baptist: June 26-27 at 6 p.m. 208 North Holly Ave, Cleveland (English & Spanish)

Evergreen Baptist Church: June 26-29, from 5 to 8 p.m., 23141 FM 1314, Porter

Oak Shade Baptist Church: Keepers of the Kingdom – Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth, June 26-29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages: Completed Kindergarten to 5th Grade; 1807 CR 2212, Cleveland

The Sanctuary: Shekinah Kids Camp, June 28-30, from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.; Ages 6 to 12; 100 East Hanson Street, Cleveland

Rural Shade Baptist Church: Keepers of the Kingdom – Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth, July 9-13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade; 3304 County Road 2274, Cleveland. Register here.

Shepherd United Pentecostal Church: How the West Was Won, July 18-20, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Ages 3-12; 11121 TX-150, Shepherd

Church That Cares: The Grand Ol’ Trail – In the West as it is in Heaven, July 24-28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Ages 4-12; 21 CR 2281, Cleveland. Registration will be live on June 20 at noon.

First Baptist Church, Shepherd: Twists & Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game; July 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon; 10850 Hwy. 150, Shepherd

Dayton, Crosby and Old River:

Old River Baptist Church: Twists & Turns – Following Jesus Changes the Game;, June 5-8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Ages Completed Kindergarten to 6th Grade; 12948 FM 1409, Old River-Winfree

Grace Community Church: Food Truck Party – On a Roll with God; June 7-9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; 8073 FM 1960, Dayton (Dinner served at 5:45 nightly)

Mt. Rose COGIC: Twists & Turns – Jesus Changes the Game, June 7-9, from 6 to 8 p.m., and June 10, at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ages Pre-k through 5th Grade; 13000 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Crosby

Grace Community Baptist: Food Truck Party – On a Roll with God, June 7-9, dinner at 5:45 p.m., VBS from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Ages 3-12; 8073 FM 1960, Dayton

First Methodist Church Dayton: VBS Blast Off, June 12-15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; 106 S Cleveland St., Dayton

New Life Kenefick: Sonshine Summer, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ages 4-12; 3056 FM 1008, Dayton

Journey Fellowship Church: Keepers of the Kingdom – Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth, July 17-20, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Entering Kindergarten – Completed 5th grade; held at the Dayton Community Center Gazebo at 801 South Cleveland St., Dayton. Register here.

Eastgate Church: Keepers of the Kingdom; July 17-21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; 1707 CR 611, Dayton

Hardin, Moss Hill and Batson:

Mt. Calvary Baptist: Keepers of the Kingdom – Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth, June 5-9, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Ages Pre-K through 6th Grade, 2988 TX 105 East, Moss Hill (Liberty)

New Life Church: Food Truck Party – On a Roll with God, June 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ages Pre-k through 5th Grade; 42943 Hwy 105, Batson

Hardin Baptist Church: Twist & Turns, June 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ages Completed Pre-K through 5th Grade; 138 County Road 2003 South, Hardin. Register here.

Calvary Tabernacle: The Greatest Show, July 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ages 4-12; 28333 FM 770, Batson, Texas 77519

First Assembly Saratoga: Stellar – Shine Jesus’ Light, July 17-19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Ages Kindergarten to 5th Grade; 6389 1st St, Saratoga

Hull-Daisetta, Raywood and Devers:

First Baptist Church Devers: Twists & Turns, June 26-28, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Ages Pre-K through 6th Grade; 106 Ave A, Devers

Liberty and Ames:

North Main Baptist Church: Keepers of the Kingdom – Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth, June 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ages 4 years old to 5th Grade; 4709 N Main St., Liberty

Faith Deliverance Holiness Church: Noah’s Ark, June 15-16, from 5 to 7 p.m., and June 17, at 12 p.m. (Picnic Day); 105 Virginia St., Liberty

St. John Baptist Church: Leading Out Loud – Leading Others Through Biblical Examples, June 20-23, from 6 to 8 p.m., 3709 North Main

Liberty Church of Christ: Redemption Ranch – Branded in the Image of Jesus, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Ages Kindergarten to 5th Grade; 3201 N Main St., Liberty

Central Baptist Church: Bounce houses, games, Bible lessons, crafts, and food; June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 3630 Highway 90, Liberty

New Work Family Worship Center: Stellar – Shine Jesus’s Light, July 12-14, from 6 to 8 p.m.; 2512 Grand Ave, Liberty

Grace Church Liberty: Stellar – Shine Jesus’s Light, July 24-26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; 1935 N Hwy 146, Liberty

Dolen, Romayor and Rye:

Dolen Baptist Church: Twists & Turns, June 11-16, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Pre-register online or at VBS Kickoff on June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.; 10078 FM 787, Cleveland

Other locations:

Woodville Trinity: Twists & Turns – Following Jesus Changes the Game, July 23-27, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Ages Kindergarten to 6th Grade; 120 CR 1095, Woodville

