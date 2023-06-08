Bettye Jo Harlan

Bettye Jo Harlan was born June 1, 1939, in Conroe, Texas. She passed away on June 5, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 84. She was a medical aid for nursing homes, including Galaxy Manor Nursing Home and Cleveland Health and Rehab Center. 

Bettye Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Harlan on December 28, 2000. She is survived by her children, Mark Harlan, Kevin Harlan, Scott Harlan, and Callie Gibson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. 

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 6 -8 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Security Cemetery with Jimmy Charles officiating.

