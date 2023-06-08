Edith Jean Greenhouse

Edith Jean Greenhouse was born November 10, 1939, in Houston, Texas to parents, William Shafer and Thelma Minze Shafer. She went to her Heavenly Home on June 5, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 83.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Plum Grove where she loved to cook, tend to her plants, loved her grandkids and her margaritas. She also worked as a school custodian. Jean loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. 

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thelma Shafer; husband, Bobby Greenhouse; daughter, Laura Jean Greenhouse; brothers, Bill Shafer and Randy Shafer; sister, Cora Blystone; stepson, Curtis “Rusty” Greenhouse; stepdaughter Wanda Hales. She is survived by her daughter, Sadina Marie Morrison; stepchildren, Wynonia Cooper, Joyce Kent, Mary Ann Kana, Glenn Greenhouse, Bobby Greenhouse, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Steagall and husband Allan, Mary Jo Burton and husband Morgan “Bubba”; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. 

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 1 -3 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Plum Grove Cemetery with Curtis Baker officiating.

