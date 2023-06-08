4 arrested after raid of Plum Grove home

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office recently investigated the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Dayton area. During the investigation, attention was brought to a residence in the 4200 Block of FM 1010 in Cleveland. Developments in the case indicated that the residence was a source of methamphetamine distribution.
Investigators were able to develop enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for the residence, which was issued by Liberty County 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain. On May 31, 2023, Pct. 4 investigators executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team and Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Offices.
Pct. 4, Pct. 6 and Pct.2 constable offices processed the scene, which reportedly resulted in the seizure of approximately 508 grams of methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana and firearms, including a fully automatic Glock handgun.
Four people were arrested at the scene. Their names are listed below, along with the charges against each subject:
Austin Rice of Cleveland – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1, less than 400 grams, a first-degree felony; one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1, four grams or more, but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony; and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, a second-degree felony.
Kayla Carter of Cleveland – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1, four grams or more, but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony. Her bond is $50,000. His bonds total $80,000.
Craig Richard of Houston – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1, less than 400 grams, a first-degree felony; Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony; Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, a second-degree felony; and Theft of a Firearm, a state jail felony. His bonds total $110,000.
Kaitlin Hunter of Houston, also listed as Faith Merissa Hunter on the jail website – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1, less than 400 grams, a first-degree felony; Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony; Theft of a Firearm, a state jail felony; and Fail to Identify (Fugitive), a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information is available.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us.