Liberty County Jail arrest report June 7, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2023:

  • Burch, Eddie Leon – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Clark, Cassandra – No Driver’s License, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
  • King, James Henry – Property Theft
  • Mueller, David Albert – Burglary of Vehicles, Interfering with Public Duties
  • Nesbett, Kevin Scott – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Rhodes, Landon M – Property Theft
  • Strokos, Frank Blandon – Property Theft
  • Wilson, Jerrad Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
