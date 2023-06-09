Liberty County Jail arrest report June 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2023:
- Burch, Eddie Leon – Burglary of a Habitation
- Clark, Cassandra – No Driver’s License, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
- King, James Henry – Property Theft
- Mueller, David Albert – Burglary of Vehicles, Interfering with Public Duties
- Nesbett, Kevin Scott – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Rhodes, Landon M – Property Theft
- Strokos, Frank Blandon – Property Theft
- Wilson, Jerrad Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance