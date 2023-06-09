Liberty County Jail arrest report June 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2023:

Burch, Eddie Leon – Burglary of a Habitation

Clark, Cassandra – No Driver’s License, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)

King, James Henry – Property Theft

Mueller, David Albert – Burglary of Vehicles, Interfering with Public Duties

Nesbett, Kevin Scott – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Rhodes, Landon M – Property Theft

Strokos, Frank Blandon – Property Theft

Wilson, Jerrad Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

