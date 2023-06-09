Opinion: Liberty County holds golden opportunity for cleaner air, from the ground up

By Charles Fridge

The Texas mystique grew out of the ambitious, frontier-conquering nature of our history and people, and the explosion of natural gas and oil as a generational wealth-creating machine plays a central role in that identity.

There are some who would like to see that go away for good, but there is an evolution happening right now that is changing the face of Texas energy, using the same skills and tools that drilled tens of thousands of wells from Spindletop to the deep offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a fast-emerging business for the future that stands to benefit our state, its many industries and Liberty County.

Here’s the best part – Texas and Texans can again benefit from their mineral and land rights, using nature’s bounty to help lower the world’s carbon footprint. Once again, we have a special kind of geology under our feet. In this case, Southeast Texas has geologic formations ideally suited to safely store carbon – the same way Mother Nature has for thousands of years.

That future is in bringing carbon out of the ground and putting it back there. I founded Verde CO2 in 2019 to do just that. We are a pure-play carbon capture and storage company, built to collect emissions straight from industrial facilities before the carbon dioxide hits the air. We then transport it to a site, send it thousands of feet underground into secure, geologic storage – within tiny pores in the rock – far away from the water table. We then monitor the CO2 continuously to make sure it stays put. Our team is full of experts with decades of experience in the natural gas and oil industry, so we know the underground geology and how to navigate it safely.

Texas possesses enormous capacity for underground carbon storage, estimated to be enough to hold 661 million-2.4 billion tons of CO2. On the high end, that is the equivalent of storing a year’s worth of emissions from more than half of the world’s passenger cars. Here’s the other thing: while the technology may sound new to some, the tools we use to do our work have been used safely since the late 1970s.

Our proposed project in Liberty County will be located on private land with a history of energy development. That makes it attractive to us for not only carbon capture, but for another important tenet of how Verde operates – in partnership with the community, so our work causes minimal disturbance and creates clear benefits.

That is why Verde is in discussions and will work together with Liberty County, its independent school districts and residents to identify areas needed for our investment into the community. This could mean investment into infrastructure, such as libraries, schools, and recreational facilities, and other needs.

By helping clean the air, the project will also help preserve the natural environment of Texas, including Big Thicket National Preserve and Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge, so future generations can enjoy what Liberty County’s people and other Texans have enjoyed for decades.

However, people are right to have questions about something that may be new to them, and there is no shortage of outside activists who will doubtless descend on the county to spread falsehoods and fears about carbon capture.

It’s a safe bet they’ll start with fearmongering about that sinkhole in Daisetta. Verde is aware of that situation and the very real-time concerns it has created. However, this is an instance in which geology, science and engineering expertise matter, not the fact-free trash-talking that is the stock in trade of so-called activists.

The Daisetta sinkhole is a dissolving salt dome located 600 feet from the surface. Verde’s carbon storage zones are 4,000-8,000 feet deep inside the earth and far away from the water table to ensure it remains undisturbed. Besides being plain good sense, that is something the regulations and laws regarding CCS recognize and require.

Which is to say, there’s no messing with Texas underneath the ground, either.

Our natural resources have blessed Texans for as long as we’ve been a nation and later, a state. With carbon capture and storage, that legacy has a bright future.

Learn more about Verde CO2’s Liberty County projects at these upcoming open houses:

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

6-8 p.m.

Dayton Community Center

801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, TX

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

6 -8 p.m.

Devers ISD

201 S. Chism St. Devers, TX

