Murder suspect back in custody after fleeing prosecution in San Jacinto County

After four days on the run, a murder suspect from San Jacinto County is back in police custody, and his bond has been revoked. On Monday, Joshua Escobar, accused of the March 2023 murder of Seal Paul Velasquez, reportedly removed the ankle monitor he was assigned for unrelated charges in Montgomery County and then fled the area in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

He was arrested on Friday by law enforcement officers in Guadalupe County after a statewide alert for his whereabouts was issued. He was arrested in the company of his alleged girlfriend, Jennifer Avila, who was set to testify before a San Jacinto County grand jury on Friday regarding the murder charges against Escobar. At the time of the murder in 2023, she and Escobar reportedly had taken a break from dating and she was seeing Velasquez, a longtime friend. Authorities believe the shooting death of Velasquez was caused by Escobar being in a jealous rage.

After the murder, Escobar fled San Jacinto County in a stolen vehicle belonging to Avila’s stepfather. It was that same car that Escobar and Avila used to make the second getaway this week, according to Lt. Charles Dougherty, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The family and friends of Sean Paul Velasquez ask for justice in a protest on Friday, June 9, at the San Jacinto County Courthouse.

The vehicle has been impounded once again and is being transported back to San Jacinto County for processing by investigators. Escobar and Avila are also being transported back to San Jacinto County where Avila will now be charged with Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, a third-degree felony.

According to Dougherty, the pair had been hanging out the last couple of days in the town of Lewing, Texas, in Guadalupe County. They were tracked to stores in that area.

The family of Sean Paul Velasquez is happy that Escobar is back in custody but they are livid that he was even given the opportunity to be free on bond while he awaits trial for Sean Paul’s murder. On Friday, as they awaited word about the grand jury’s decision to indict, the family and supporters gathered outside the San Jacinto County Courthouse in Coldspring to pray and demand justice for Sean Paul. It was the second protest and prayer march that the group has held since the first was held on May 24.

Learning that Escobar was on the run from police, and in the company of Avila, Sean Paul’s mom, Karla, was particularly upset that her family was not notified that he was missing until Wednesday, two days after he had removed his ankle monitor and fled. She was notified shortly after San Jacinto County was notified by Montgomery County.

“My daughter could have been in danger. We all could have been in danger because we have been so vocal about this case. He knows where we live,” Karla said.

Much of her frustration is directed toward 258th State District Judge Travis Kitchens, who reduced Escobar’s bond from $1 million to $75,000.

“Judge Kitchens never should have lowered the bond. While I am so relieved that Joshua Escobar is not out on the streets and able to cause harm to anyone else, this should be a lesson to our county. The bond never should have been reduced that low. He was basically given a misdemeanor bond for a murder charge,” Karla said. “This is a failure of our judicial system.”

In addition to the murder charge, the grand jury also indicted Escobar for Criminal Mischief related to alleged damages to the exterior and interior of vehicle used by Avila. The vehicle is owned by her stepfather.

San Jacinto County Assistant District Attorney Rob Freyer commended the hard work and dedicated efforts of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending Escobar yet again.

“I thank them for ensuring a safe end to what could have been a very difficult situation. We are glad that they both were taken into custody without incident,” Freyer said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

