Light up the night! Liberty County cities hosting July 4 fireworks shows

Every year on the Fourth of July, Americans all over the country gather with their friends, families and communities to celebrate the founding of the nation, and all those who have died to defend our rights and freedom.

For many people, there is no better way to celebrate the holiday than with fireworks shows. If you are wondering where to catch some of the most spectacular firework displays this year, you have these options:

Dayton

For the first time, the City of Dayton is hosting a fireworks show. Dayton’s festivities will be held at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland on July 4. There will be a bicycle parade at 6 p.m. and live music, foods trucks, a petting zoo, ax throwing, gelly ball, a foam party, a dunking booth and many more games at 6:30 p.m. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m.

Cleveland

The City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Unity Committee will be holding a fireworks show on July 1, 2023, at the Cleveland ISD Football Stadium. Seating is available in the stadium or you can sit in the comfort of your own vehicle in the school parking lot. Fireworks start after dusk. If you are interested in watching a music show prior to the fireworks show, come inside the stadium and see the Tomfoolery Band perform at 7 p.m.

Cleveland Mayor Danny Lee will offer a welcome address. There will also be a presentation of the U.S. and Texas flags. Sponsors are still being sought for this event. Call the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395 for more information.

Liberty

Liberty’s firework show will be on July 3 at the Liberty Municipal Park. The show will start a few minutes after dusk. Bring your own chairs, bug spray and drinks, or sit in the comfort of your own vehicle. Just about any location in the park is a good viewing area for the fireworks show.

Daisetta

The City of Daisetta has not made any definitive plans for its fireworks show, but there will be information coming soon. This article will be updated once plans have been finalized.

Hardin Fire Department, which has offered shows in past years, is not hosting one this year. Please attend a show in one of the other cities.

