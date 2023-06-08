The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2023:
- Denson, Rebecca L – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd) (no mugshot)
- Embry, Russell Allen – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Hood, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
- Mazur, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespass
- Rosalez, Jorge Camilo – Driving While Intoxicated
- Straughter, Richmond Reshane – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Thompson, James Randall – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle