The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2023:

Denson, Rebecca L – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd) (no mugshot)

Embry, Russell Allen – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Hood, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon

Mazur, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespass

Rosalez, Jorge Camilo – Driving While Intoxicated

Straughter, Richmond Reshane – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Thompson, James Randall – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

