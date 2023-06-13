Dorothy Shaw, of Moss Hill, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Dorothy was born on March 3, 1939, in Daisetta, Texas, and grew up in Thicket, Texas. She graduated from Saratoga High School and a year later married the love of her life, Alf Shaw.

They were married for 64 years until he passed away last year on November 20, 2022. Dorothy was raised by her sister, Ella Mae Marcontell and brother-in-law Arnold Marcontell, who became her parents after she lost both parents when she was 3 years old. They adopted her in their hearts, and she became a big part of the Marcontell family. Dorothy attended Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas where she was involved with several committees and the Prisoner Visitor Center in Dayton, Texas. She loved working with children, serving as Nursery Director, and helping with VBS. If someone needed help, she helped, as she had a serving heart.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, birth parents, and her adopted parents; sisters, Pat Love, Carol Marcontell; great grandson, Terrell Taylor; brother-in-law, Lowell Shaw; sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Shaw; special family members, Darrell Brackin, and Margaret Brackin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, David Shaw and wife Amy of Baytown, Texas, James Shaw and wife Kim of Cove, Texas; daughters, Lisa Doyle and husband Eric of Lake Jackson, Texas, Wendy Shaw of Moss Hill, Texas; brothers, Arnold Earl Marcontell and wife Denise, Joe Marcontell and wife Lana, Albert Marcontell, Ricky Marcontell and wife Jan; sisters, Peggy LaFrance, Connie Viator and husband Larry, Pam Burch; grandchildren, Casey Shaw, Nolan Doyle and wife Ashleigh, Sara Doyle, Jacob Shaw, Garrison Shaw; great grandchildren, Caprice Taylor, Nova Doyle, Bentley Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; Lanelle Shaw Young who was a special niece and like a daughter; her pancake loving grand dog, Toby; and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:00 am at Hardin Baptist Church, 138 CR 2003 S. Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. Interment to follow at Felps cemetery in Thicket, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hardin Baptist Church.

Honoring Dorothy as pallbearers are Jacob Shaw, Garrison Shaw, Nolan Doyle, Drew Muldrow, Andy Muldrow, and Bobby Love. Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Stillwell, Darrell Brackin Jr., Trey LaFrance, Dustin Foster, and Logan Foster.

Special thanks to the wonderful doctor, nurses, and CNAs at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont for the care, support, and love they gave to our mother and our family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Dorothy Shaw to Harbor Hospice of Beaumont 2450 N. Major Dr. Beaumont, Texas 77713 or 409-840-5640.

