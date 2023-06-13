James “Bobby” Robert Burns, 68, of Saratoga, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia. Bobby was born in Dayton, Texas, to the late James Lavon Burns Sr. and Pearl Roundtree on November 21, 1954.

He grew up in Dayton, Texas, until the age of 12 years old, and then moved to Hull, Texas. He made Hull, Texas, his home where he eventually attended Hull-Daisetta High School where he developed lifelong friendships. In 1976, Bobby and Cynthia met through a family friend at the skating rink.

Bobby and Cindy went on to get married on April 14, 1978, and had 4 amazing children, James Robert Burns Jr., Donal Earl Burns, Donna Jean Burns, and David Lynn Burns. They raised their kids down the same road in Hull, Texas that Bobby grew up on.

Bobby was a devoted father and grandfather who taught all his kids how to work with their hands and that if there’s a will, there’s a way no matter what. He made sure his kids could provide for themselves and know how to do things on their own, but he made sure they were taken care of.

Bobby was an amazing father, but he was an even better grandfather. He loved all his grandchildren with everything in him, and would do anything and everything for them, including spoiling the mess out of them. His and Cindy’s home was never empty from little feet running about, that’s for sure. Bobby was a hardworking man and did what he could to provide for his family. He was “Jack of all trades”. He worked in the oilfield industry all his life.

He drove 18 wheelers, pushed crews, built pipelines and towers, and was a supervisor. He even owned his own mechanic shop and skating rink once upon a time. He had to work his whole life and worked hard for the things he had. Anyone that knew Bobby Burns knew he had all kinds of random things, and everything was worth trading.

He always said, “I could take a bicycle and come back with a mustang”. What people see as junk, he seen as something he could fix and flip. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things out in his barn. He also loved mowing and being outside working in his yard. He was always active and getting something done, whether it was building a chicken coop or working on a motor. Bobby was loved by so many and respected by so many more. He worked hard for his family. and loved them with his whole heart. He gave his family so much knowledge and tools in life, so that when this day came to say goodbye to him, he knew they would be okay.



Bobby is preceded in death by his father, James Lavon Burns Sr., and momma Molly Burns; mother, Pearl Roundtree and husband Chris; sister, Donna Jean Burns; brother, James Lavon Burns Jr.; son-in-law, Lonnie Frischenmeyer.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Cynthia Burns of Saratoga, Texas; children, James Burns Jr., of Saratoga, Texas, Donal Burns of Hull, Texas, Donna Melancon and husband Bo of Hull, Texas, David Burns and wife Ladonna of Saratoga, Texas, Mia Burns of Saratoga, Texas; grandchildren, Kendal Taylor and husband Brandon of Daisetta, Texas, Kameron Frischenmeyer, Konnor Melancon and Kenzie, Kryssa Melancon, Indiya Broussard, Johnathan Cain, Kylee Frischenmyer, Alex Burns, Ashlyn Burns, Lillian Burns, Edward Burns, and Hayden Whiddon; great grandchildren, Hudson Gray, Haislee, Addison, and Emberly; sisters, Marlene Calhoun and husband Donal, Darlene Ritter, LaJeania Hicks and husband James, Sharon Mayabb; brother, Garland Burns, as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, special friend Dennis Joe Parish, and a host of friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.



Honoring Bobby as pallbearers are Donna Melancon, Bo Melancon, Kendal Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Konnor Melancon, Terry Calhoun, David Burns, and Joe Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are Kameron Frischenmeyer, Kameron Lewis, Hayden Whiddon, Alex Burns, Joe Parish, and Johnathan Cain.

