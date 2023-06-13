Kerry Buchanan, 68, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born on Wednesday, May 11, 1955 in Livingston, Texas, to Robert Buchanan and Lillian Harrell Buchanan, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Kerry is also preceded in death by his brother, Brian Buchanan. To know him was to truly love him. Kerry just turned 68 in may. He and the love of his life Peggy were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in September. He had 4 wonderful kids and a houseful of grandkids and great grandkids, and if you knew him you knew they were his entire life. Kerry was member of the Shepherd Masonic lodge for 34 Years. Dallas Cowboys- he was their biggest fan!

He was a retired welder and if you ask him he was the best there ever was. He was also the best storyteller … and if you’ve heard it once you’ve heard it 1,000 times, and couldn’t get a word in. His stories will be truly missed by all.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Peggy Buchanan; children – daughter, Kari McBee and husband Joe McBee, daughter, Promise Buchanan, son, Kris Buchanan and wife Nina Buchanan, daughter, Lana Eastveld and husband Allan Eastveld; brother, Gerrard Buchanan; grandchildren-Andrea Kinder and husband Trey Kinder, Bricia Seawalt and husband Steven Seawalt, Nicole Buchanan, Chayce Jimmerson, Ty Stanley, Talor Buchanan, Caydin McBee, Gavin Eastveld, Gaige Eastveld, Camon Stanley and Emry Eastveld; great- grandchildren-Kylee & Ryker Kinder; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Kerry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 13, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Kerry will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

