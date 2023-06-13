Liberty Walmart to get major facelift, improvements

Walmart, the retail giant, is taking its customer experience at the Liberty store to the next level. In addition to a plan to give the store a complete makeover, the company is adding more self-checkout registers, doubling the wine and beer section, and expanding the online grocery shopping area.

Walmart is spending a whopping $6 million on the renovations, and customers are in for a treat, Store Manager Barry Jones told Liberty City Council on Monday, June 13.

“It is going to be fantastic. If you’re ever in Kemah, they just redid that Walmart store. Go by and take a look at that one. That’s exactly the layout that it’s going to be in Liberty,” Jones said.

The self-checkout area will go from eight to 20 registers, so customers who do not mind checking out their own groceries will find it easier to get in and out of the store quickly.

“Everybody seems to love the self-checkouts. When they first came out, nobody really cared for them, but we always seem to have a line at the self-checkout, so this will fix that,” Jones said.

A new generator to keep the store running during power outages is going in behind the store. Jones said he is most excited about the generator as it is capable of running the entire store.

The online grocery area of the store will see a ten-fold expansion.

“I know y’all don’t see where it is now because it’s all behind the curtains and all, but they are making a dedicated spot just for online grocery and delivery, and again, the equipment and technology will be much better than it is right now. Of course, they are upgrading our Internet within the store to where even the customers will have a much better shopping experience when they use their phones,” Jones said.

The renovations start July 31 and will take approximately three months.

