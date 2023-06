The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2023:

Brown, Sabian Barak – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)

Garcia, Cesar Enrique – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Rafael, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd)

Pruett, Meghan Darnell – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

