Donald “Don” Ray Cochran, 75, of Crosby, Texas, Passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 9, 1948, in Jasper, Texas, to the late Edith Inez and Arthur David Cochran, Jr. Don was a faithful member of The Little Country Church in Crosby. Before his retirement, Don worked for Union Tank Car, where he made his career as a tank car line leadman.

Don pursued many interests, some of which included his love for fishing and hunting, and watching all types of sports, especially college sports and the Astros. After his retirement he enjoyed mowing the yard, in fact he was very meticulous about how it was to be done. The neighbors would often joke that he made them look bad because his yard was always immaculate. Don was a very funny man with a good sense of humor. He could easily light up a room with just his presence. He also loved to tell stories and was always extremely descriptive while doing so.

Don was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife Patricia of 53 years; his sons Michael Eugene Cochran and wife Gabriella of Crosby, and Boyd David Cochran and wife Denise of Kingwood; his sisters Kathy Cochran of Houston and Teresa Matlow and husband Dino Germany of Liberty; his brothers David Cochran and wife Terry of Crosby, and Robert Cochran of Jasper; his grandchildren Matthew Cochran, Joshua Cochran, Angela Cochran, and Kyle Cochran; his great-grandson Aaron Cochran; his numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Tony Cochran, Toby Cochran, Tommy Wise, Shawn Matlow, James Hedden, and Cody Cochran. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew and Joshua Cochran

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the chapel of The Little Country Church, 14035 FM 2100, Crosby, Texas 77532. A funeral service will begin at 1pm at the church. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Sterling~White Cemetery 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas 77562.

