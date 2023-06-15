Zaylee Dream Scott, 4, of Dayton, Texas, gained her heavenly angel wings on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 2, 2019, in Baytown, Texas, the beautiful daughter to Kaitlyn Nichole Jenkins and Joseph Devon Scott. Her family had many names for her such as Zay Zay and Dream Girl. Zaylee was a vibrant, silly little girl, full of life, with big brown eyes and a smile that could light up a room.

Zaylee just finished her first season of tee-ball and was excited to start Pre-k this upcoming year. She loved SpongeBob, butterflies and her favorite color was yellow because her mom also loved yellow. Zaylee loved her family unconditionally, especially her siblings whom she thoroughly enjoyed their playtime together. Though her time on earth was brief, her memory lives on in her friends and family.

Zaylee leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents Kaitlyn and Joseph; her siblings Lyric, Khyla, Keelan, Landrick and Zalayah; her grandparents Tonya Jenkins, Sharlene Coleman, and Marlon Riley; her aunts and uncles Ashton and Becca Jenkins, Rebecca Woosley, Jose Betancourt, Marlon Riley, Devin Riley, Ashley Young, Faith Young, Trint Riley, Tristan Riley, Trey Riley, and Treylon Riley; her cousins Kacey, Skyler, and Tanner Jenkins, and Stetson Betancourt; and a host of many other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Keelan, Landrick, Tanner, Stetson, Logan, Noah, Cole and Kase.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home, with Brother Kevin Smith officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Cemetery in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com.

