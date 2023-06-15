James Gerald McElhaney, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023. He was born on March 14, 1939, in Titusville, Pa., to Donald Stanley McElhaney Sr. and Marie Schneider McElhaney.

James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a former member of the Community Christian Church and retired from Harris County Flood Control after 25 years of service. He also worked as a mechanic for Brown and Root and retired from there as well. He loved fishing, motorcycle mechanics, tinkering with and fixing things. He lived in the Dayton area for the past 45 years and previous to that lived in Pasadena.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John McElhaney; brothers and sisters, Florence Bessie McElhaney, Barbara Ann McElhaney, Helen Maxine McElhaney, Gordan McElhaney, Sylvia McElhaney and Donald Stanley McElhaney Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise McElhaney; children, Karen McElhaney, James McElhaney Jr. and wife Michelle, Donnie McElhaney Sr. and wife Paula; brother, Russ McElhaney; sister, Mae McElhaney; grandchildren, Randy Crance and wife Jeanie, Johnny McElhaney and wife Debbie, Mickey McElhaney, D.J. McElhaney and wife Maryann, Justin McElhaney and wife Sara, William Spencer, Michael McElhaney and wife Kortni; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers for Mr. McElhaney are Randy Crance, Johnny McElhaney, Justin McElhaney, Michael McElhaney, Austin Whisman and Doug Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are D.J. McElhaney and Bruce Coffin.

There will be a visitation at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on Thursday, June 15, from 7:00-9:00 p.m., with a service on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. at PSFH Dayton.

