The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2023:

Aleman, Jose Maria – Sexual Contact with a Child (no mugshot)

Brents, Rodney Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member (no mugshot)

Delcid, Adonis Enrique – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Dowling, Johnathan Brandon – Aggravated Assault of Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon

Ford, Taylor Lynn – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Garrido, Edgar Alfredo – Disorderly Conduct (Discharge/Display of a Firearm)

Grider, Preston Baxter – Property Theft

Meyer, Angela – Burglary of Habitation

Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Sifuentes, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd

Trager, David Franklin – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Delcid, Adonis Enrique Dowling, Johnathan Brandon Garrido, Edgar Alfredo Grider, Preston Baxter Meyer, Angela Pringle, Nicholas Caid Sifuentes, Richard Trager, David Franklin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

