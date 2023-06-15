The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2023:

  • Aleman, Jose Maria – Sexual Contact with a Child (no mugshot)
  • Brents, Rodney Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member (no mugshot)
  • Delcid, Adonis Enrique – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Dowling, Johnathan Brandon – Aggravated Assault of Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
  • Ford, Taylor Lynn – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Garrido, Edgar Alfredo – Disorderly Conduct (Discharge/Display of a Firearm) 
  • Grider, Preston Baxter – Property Theft 
  • Meyer, Angela – Burglary of Habitation 
  • Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member 
  • Sifuentes, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd 
  • Trager, David Franklin – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Delcid, Adonis Enrique
Dowling, Johnathan Brandon
Garrido, Edgar Alfredo
Grider, Preston Baxter
Meyer, Angela
Pringle, Nicholas Caid
Sifuentes, Richard
Trager, David Franklin

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.