Singing Songbirds of the Trailer Park: 3 Redneck Tenors bringing comedy, music show to Cleveland

This Friday, June 16, PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland will welcome the 3 Redneck Tenors, a band that is a fresh and entertaining addition to the world of music and comedy. Comprised of Matthew Lord and Blake Davidson, both accomplished opera singers, and musical theater performer Grace Lord, this trio has a talent that transcends genres.

Their music can be described as a harmonious blend of classical training, homegrown charm and pure humor. Their act can best be compared to a wild and wonderful amalgamation of “Blue Collar Comedy meets Big City Opera House.”

With top-notch performances that always leave audiences laughing and awestruck in equal measure, they have rightfully gained a huge following over the years.

Having impressed viewers and judges on “America’s Got Talent,” the band has gone on to perform all over the US and has also ventured into Las Vegas and Branson to amaze crowds. With more than a decade of experience under their belts, their live shows have been carefully crafted to provide an exquisite mix of comedy, opera and award-winning compositions.

Whether you’re an opera lover, country music enthusiast or Broadway buff, the 3 Redneck Tenors have something in store for you. Come and experience an evening filled with infectious music, laughter, and the magical aura that these singing songbirds of the trailer park exude. This is a performance you do not want to miss.

The show on Friday starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $35 for individual reserved seats and $40 per person for VIP table seating. Dinner options for VIP seating will be provided by L&D BBQ. Beer, wine, soft drinks and other concessions will also be available.

PWR Texan Theatre is located at 102 E. Houston St., Cleveland.

To purchase a ticket, go online to https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21733-3_Redneck_Tenors_Band_/

