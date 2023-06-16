Cleveland woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

An early-morning auto-pedestrian accident on FM 2025 just northwest of FM 945 in front of the CLW Lumber on Friday, June 16, has claimed the life of a 38-year-old Cleveland woman.

According to Trooper Angel Maldonado with the San Jacinto County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman was walking southbound on the shoulder of FM 2025 around 6:50 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. She died at the scene.

Trooper Maldonado said the 17-year-old male driver, of Coldspring, told investigators that he fell asleep and his vehicle drifted onto the shoulder, coming into contact with the pedestrian.

After the accident, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. Charge could be filed pending the outcome of the DPS investigation.

“We have to go back and reconstruct the crash scene to determine the exact speeds and distances, everything,” said Trooper Maldonado.

As he is a minor and has not been charged with a crime, the name of the driver is being withheld by authorities.

The name of the victim is also being withheld at this time pending notification of her next of of kin. The pronouncement of death was made at the scene by San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Christina McGee. An autopsy was not ordered.

The accident investigation closed FM 2025 for a couple of hours. An update to this story will be posted once the victim’s family has been notified.

