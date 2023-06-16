Liberty County indictments for April 2023

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of April 2023:
- Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
- Terrell, Johnny Lynn – Possession of Child Pornography
- Dubon, Raul Antonio – Criminal Mischief
- Tousha, Tommy Earl, Jr. – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Payne, Joshua Bryan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- White, Michael Anthony – Property Theft
- Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm
- Brumley, Eureka Dashay – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
- White, Michael Anthony – Property Theft
- Jolivette, Keenan Anthony – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14
- Dennis, Andrew Matthias – Driving while Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old
- Roberts, Ladrika Lashay – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Smith, Billy Jack, Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Outlaw, David Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Anderson, Darius – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering
- Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Feack, Leslie Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Tomplait, Julie Ann – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
- Bradley, Isaiah – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Spore, Adam Wayne – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
- Sauceda, Jennifer – Burglary of a Habitation
- Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Gonzalez, Michael Angel – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Herrington, Wayne Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shute, Stefanie Kathleen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Irvin, Eric McArthur – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
- Burress, Gabriel Eric – Burglary of a Habitation
- Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant
- McComb, John Robert, IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Marshall, Thomas Elton, Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Aranjo, Angel – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
- Thurman, Joe Bob, II – Burglary of a Building
- Davis, Whitney Earl – Burglary of Buildin
Note: Indictments for May 2023 will be posted next week.