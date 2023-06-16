Liberty County indictments for April 2023

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of April 2023:

  • Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • Terrell, Johnny Lynn – Possession of Child Pornography
  • Dubon, Raul Antonio – Criminal Mischief
  • Tousha, Tommy Earl, Jr. – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Payne, Joshua Bryan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • White, Michael Anthony – Property Theft
  • Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm
  • Brumley, Eureka Dashay – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
  • Jolivette, Keenan Anthony – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14
  • Dennis, Andrew Matthias – Driving while Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old
  • Roberts, Ladrika Lashay – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
  • Smith, Billy Jack, Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Outlaw, David Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Anderson, Darius – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering
  • Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Feack, Leslie Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Tomplait, Julie Ann – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bradley, Isaiah – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Spore, Adam Wayne – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon
  • Sauceda, Jennifer – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

  • Gonzalez, Michael Angel – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
  • Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Herrington, Wayne Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shute, Stefanie Kathleen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Irvin, Eric McArthur – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
  • Burress, Gabriel Eric – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant
  • McComb, John Robert, IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault
  • Marshall, Thomas Elton, Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault
  • Aranjo, Angel – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child
  • Thurman, Joe Bob, II – Burglary of a Building
  • Davis, Whitney Earl – Burglary of Buildin

Note: Indictments for May 2023 will be posted next week.

