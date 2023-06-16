Liberty County indictments for April 2023

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of April 2023:

Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Terrell, Johnny Lynn – Possession of Child Pornography

Dubon, Raul Antonio – Criminal Mischief

Tousha, Tommy Earl, Jr. – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Payne, Joshua Bryan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance

White, Michael Anthony – Property Theft

Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm

Brumley, Eureka Dashay – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child

White, Michael Anthony – Property Theft

Jolivette, Keenan Anthony – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14

Dennis, Andrew Matthias – Driving while Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old

Roberts, Ladrika Lashay – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Smith, Billy Jack, Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Outlaw, David Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Anderson, Darius – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering

Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Feack, Leslie Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Tomplait, Julie Ann – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge

Bradley, Isaiah – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Spore, Adam Wayne – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon

Sauceda, Jennifer – Burglary of a Habitation

Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Gonzalez, Michael Angel – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Herrington, Wayne Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shute, Stefanie Kathleen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Irvin, Eric McArthur – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child

Burress, Gabriel Eric – Burglary of a Habitation

Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant

McComb, John Robert, IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Marshall, Thomas Elton, Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Aranjo, Angel – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child

Thurman, Joe Bob, II – Burglary of a Building

Davis, Whitney Earl – Burglary of Buildin

Note: Indictments for May 2023 will be posted next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

