The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2023:

Banda, Brandon Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Blasingime, Rodney – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Patterson, Charles Walter III – Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant

Rigoberto, Trevino – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old

Vercher, Johnathan – Burglary of a Habitation, Property Theft

Banda, Brandon Lee Patterson, Charles Walter, III Rigoberto, Trevino Vercher, Johnathan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook