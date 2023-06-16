Liberty County holding $67K in old jail commissary accounts

Have you ever wondered what happens to the money deposited into commissary accounts for people in jail? Maybe not, but it might be interesting to know that Liberty County is holding more than $67,000 in commissary funds that are earmarked for prisoners who are no longer in the jail.

This oversight has accumulated for years with only three people coming forward to claim their leftover funds since 2006.

Once a person is out of jail, they often forget that they have a balance remaining on their commissary account. This could be due to a lack of communication or access to resources, or simply forgetting about it. Regardless, the County wants to return this money to its rightful owners and has compiled a list of people who are owed money.

To claim money being held by the Liberty County Treasurer’s Office, contact the office during regular business hours or call 936-336-4621.

Most of the accounts are for less than $10, some just a matter of pennies, but some are as high as $90-plus.

Below is a list of all of the commissary accounts being held by the Liberty County Treasurer’s Office:

To check to see if you have unclaimed funds on file with the State, go online to the State Comptroller’s office at claimittexas.gov.

