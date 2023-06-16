The dangers of summer heat

We are only in June, but the excessive heat warnings are already in full swing. Excessive heat can be much more than simply uncomfortable—it can be dangerous. Especially in children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Exposure to heat can cause heat cramps and rashes, but the most serious heat-related disorders are heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Symptoms include confusion, irrational behavior, headache, fainting, hot, dry skin and abnormally high body temperature.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: its temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body cannot cool down. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.

Dr. Irfan Dadabhoy, a family medicine physician at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, says it’s best to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day (roughly around 3 p.m.), but if you can’t, drinking cool water, reducing physical exertion, wearing appropriate clothing and taking regular rest periods in a cool recovery area can lessen the effects of excessive exposure. Preventing dehydration is the first defense.

“Most people do not realize how dehydrated their bodies can become in a short time,” Dadabhoy said. “Most people do not drink enough water, so remember to hydrate before you plan to be active and continue to drink fluids during and after the outside activity. By the time you actually start feeling thirsty, you’re usually already dehydrated.”

Dadabhoy recommends drinking at least eight ounces of water at least eight times a day as a way to maintain proper hydration throughout the summer. He recommends wearing lighter, breathable clothing while outdoors and avoiding fabrics like cotton that keep sweat close to the body. Using sunscreen is a must and wearing a wide-brimmed hat is also a good idea. He says patients on certain medications that may increase their risk of heat-related complications should consult their primary care physician regarding the risks posed by too much heat exposure.

“I remind those patients that take blood pressure medications, particularly diuretic therapy, to take extra caution to replace fluids and electrolytes because they are at higher risk of dehydration, muscle cramps and heat stroke because the medication works by excreting extra salts from the body through urine,” Dadabhoy said.

In addition to preventing heat-related illnesses, making sure that children or pets are not left in parked cars—where the temperature can soar to as high as 170 degrees—is essential. If the family pet generally resides outside, owners should ensure the pet has plenty of water and shade.

If you see someone suffering a mild symptom of heat exposure, like fainting, have them lie down in a cooler area and begin slowly drinking water or a sports drink. For more serious conditions, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, call 911 immediately. The person should then be moved to a shaded, cooler area where their outer clothing is removed. If possible, use cold water or an ice bath to cool the body and place cold, wet clothes or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin. Stay with the person until emergency medical services arrive.

Of course, the best advice is to stay in air conditioning as much as possible during this hot summer season.

