The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2023:

Ward, Gerald Wayne – Sexual Assault of a Child

Parker, Robert Lee – Possession of Child Pornography

Burch, Daniel Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Cupples, Dylon Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Maciag, Joshua Jacob – Violation of Protective Order

Maldonado, Otoniel – Driving While Intoxicated

Ohl, Christopher W – Probation Violation

