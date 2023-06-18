Hull man killed in accident on SH 105 in Moss Hill

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 39-year-old Hull man, Granville Brady Taylor, in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 18.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, Granville, his wife, Katie Breaux, 36, and their two young children were traveling eastbound around 4:03 a.m. on SH 105 east, about a mile east of the Moss Hill intersection, when the vehicle left the roadway on the south side and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll numerous times. Taylor, who reportedly was unrestrained by a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Taylor initially survived the accident but was pronounced deceased at 5:02 a.m. at Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. Willoughby was uncertain if an autopsy was ordered at the time this report was given.

His wife and two kids were transported to HCA Kingwood Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The accident is under the investigation of Troopers Nathaniel Godfrey and Levi Wilcox.

