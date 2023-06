Larry Warren DeSpain was born January 16, 1942, in Devers, Texas to parents Herbert Warren DeSpain and Katy Bell McAnalley DeSpain. He passed away at his home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Warren served as constable for the Tarkington community for 18 years until his retirement in 2016. He was a dedicated public servant who was respected and loved by his community.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Warren DeSpain and Katy Bell McAnalley DeSpain; sisters, Doris Stimac, Marjorie Shaffer and Joyce Hansbro; brothers, Raymond DeSpain and Eddie Elroy DeSpain; and daughters, Teresa Kay DeSpain and Jennifer Leah DeSpain Hansbro. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda DeSpain; son, Bobby DeSpain and wife Loretta; grandchildren, Richard Ivins, Jr. and Jana Marcussen, Seth Hansbro, Katy Rice and husband Jakie, Kirsten DeSpain and fiancé Wesley Dawe, Emily DeSpain, Kristen Martin and Kandance Blackstock; great-grandchildren, Richard “Tripp” Ivins III, Peter Rice, Carson Jones, Jaymen Allen, Blake Martin, Beaux Martin, Evelyn Blackstock and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Malone and husband Edwin and Eva Conner.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Tom Brouwer. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Ivins, Jr., Seth Hansbro, Hal Hansbro, Randy Chreene, David Hunter, and Jeff Collins.

