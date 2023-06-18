James “Pappy” Gallagher was born March 10, 1934, in Houston, Texas, to parents, James F. Gallagher and Lillie May Thomason Gallagher. He passed away June 16, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 89. Pappy loved old western movies, especially ones with John Wayne, and could watch them over and over. He was a jack of all trades, and a master of none. He was a good piddler. Pappy was a man that could fix anything that you put in front of him. He was a beloved husband, daddy, and Pappy and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Lillie May Gallagher; son, James Duane Gallagher, Jr.; grandson, Donald Gallagher, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Gallagher; brother, Donald Gallagher; sister, Lovetta Benton. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Betty Gallagher; children, Donald Gallagher, Cheryle Jackson and husband David, Corenthia Barnes, Camellia Dean and husband Nile, Corene Satterfield and husband Jeff; cousin, Orlena Mehrabian and husband Hoss; grandchildren, Krystal, Amanda, Ellie, Alesha, Katie, Shawnee, Samantha, Jessie, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey, Layne, Mason, Jeremy, Maddie, Donovan, Chloe, Brayden, Alex, and Tinley.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be at 9:00am on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, David Jackson, Ryan Reeves, Anthony Massering, Brandon Peek, Jessie Satterfield, and Christopher Dean. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Gallagher and Jeff Satterfield.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

