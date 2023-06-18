Preston Odice Barker, Jr., 71, of Daisetta, Texas, and formerly of Baytown, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his son’s home in Daisetta. He was born on October 30, 1951, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Lois Gertrude Gregory and Preston Odice Barker, Sr.

Preston was a military veteran; proudly serving his country in both the United States Army and Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. While serving in the military, he earned a Bronze Star and other commendations. Preston later made his career in automotive repair.

Preston was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He married the love of his life, the late Lilli Faye Strode Barker and together they raised six children. Preston and Lilli were married for forty-six years before her passing on August 17, 2021 and are now eternally reunited.

Preston pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, gardening, processing gold, and tinkering by taking things apart. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Preston will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Preston was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Henry Odice Barker, Kenneth A. Barker, Sr., Otis Barker, and Louise Croce. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Lisa Hammond and husband Phil, Doris Matlock, Salina Hisler and husband Rodney, John Barker and wife Kerry, Melissa Thramer and husband Phillip, Lois Thomas, and Thomas Roy; his grandchildren Ashley Vacek, Ryan Hammond, Kristina and Taylor Dunigan, Cortney and Alex Hisler, Tessa, Abigail and Gavin Thramer, Nick, Emily, and Kira Thomas; his great-grandchildren Kamdyn Hisler, Jordyn Tarver, and Mia Silcox; his siblings Joyce Hughes, Harvey Barker, and Alice Bickett; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to a celebration of Preston’s life that will be held at 10am, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac.

It was Preston’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

