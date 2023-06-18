Donna Candelari

Donna Candelari, 75, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born on Sunday, November 23, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri, to Ray Bartholf and Eileen  Palmer Bartholf, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Donna was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Candelari. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister, Joyce Rodgers; nephew, Ray Rodgers; her friend, Jody Garland and all the Family at Best Western ; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.   
All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

