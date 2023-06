The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2023:

Bowen, Jonathon Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Moffett, Mackenzie Leigh – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Montemayor, Omar – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Weaver, Colby Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance (no mugshot)

Valdez, Starr Lynn – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

