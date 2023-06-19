The following students were recognized by their colleges for academic excellence in the 2022-2023 school year:

  • Valentina Beiza, of Shepherd – McKendree University’s President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2023 semester.
  • Hailey Castaneda, of Cleveland – The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 with an academic record of 3.5-3.99
  • Eternity Metts, of Cleveland, a junior majoring in art – Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
  • Adrianna Sweeten, of Cleveland – a senior majoring in Criminal Justice. Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
  • Cheyenne Birge, of Liberty – a sophomore majoring in Communication Disorders. Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
  • Asia Wheeler, of Cleveland – Midway University’s Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 GPA for the semester.
  • Caitlyn Dudley, of Cleveland – majoring in Primary (P-5) Education, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours
  • Rene Romero, of Liberty – Graceland University’s honors list for 2023 spring term. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.

Stephen F. Austin State University recognized the outstanding academic achievements of a select number of students by naming 832 to the President’s Honor Roll for spring 2023. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll at SFA, the student must have earned a 4.0 semester GPA in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student. The following were selected for the President’s Honor:

  • Gabriella Ashby of Cleveland
  • Marisol Contreras of Cleveland
  • Jessica Foster of Dayton
  • Grace Hamilton of Mont Belvieu
  • Amber Jones of Dayton
  • Thomas Peek of Liberty
  • Jennifer Reyes of Dayton
  • Trinity Smith of Liberty
  • Danielle Thompson of Liberty
  • Symore Thompson of Coldspring
  • Lauryn Toczek of Cleveland

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the term are named to the Dean’s List.

  • Jesse Mosbrucker of Cleveland
  • Thomas Martin of Splendora

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the President’s List.

  • Ashley Nelson of Liberty
  • Andrew Mayes of Splendora
  • Mathew Abraham of Dayton
  • Hawraa Abdullah of Liberty
  • Fernando Erazo of Splendora

