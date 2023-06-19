The following students were recognized by their colleges for academic excellence in the 2022-2023 school year:

Valentina Beiza, of Shepherd – McKendree University’s President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2023 semester.

Hailey Castaneda, of Cleveland – The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 with an academic record of 3.5-3.99

Eternity Metts, of Cleveland, a junior majoring in art – Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Adrianna Sweeten, of Cleveland – a senior majoring in Criminal Justice. Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Cheyenne Birge, of Liberty – a sophomore majoring in Communication Disorders. Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Asia Wheeler, of Cleveland – Midway University’s Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Caitlyn Dudley, of Cleveland – majoring in Primary (P-5) Education, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours

Rene Romero, of Liberty – Graceland University’s honors list for 2023 spring term. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.

Stephen F. Austin State University recognized the outstanding academic achievements of a select number of students by naming 832 to the President’s Honor Roll for spring 2023. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll at SFA, the student must have earned a 4.0 semester GPA in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student. The following were selected for the President’s Honor:

Gabriella Ashby of Cleveland

Marisol Contreras of Cleveland

Jessica Foster of Dayton

Grace Hamilton of Mont Belvieu

Amber Jones of Dayton

Thomas Peek of Liberty

Jennifer Reyes of Dayton

Trinity Smith of Liberty

Danielle Thompson of Liberty

Symore Thompson of Coldspring

Lauryn Toczek of Cleveland

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the term are named to the Dean’s List.

Jesse Mosbrucker of Cleveland

Thomas Martin of Splendora

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the President’s List.

Ashley Nelson of Liberty

Andrew Mayes of Splendora

Mathew Abraham of Dayton

Hawraa Abdullah of Liberty

Fernando Erazo of Splendora

