Ruby Lorene Bush Youngblood, 75, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Willis. She was born March 11, 1948, in Houston to her late parents, Ollie Bush and Lois Harris Bush.

Ruby lived in Cleveland for the last 17 years and previously was a long time resident of Houston. She waited on her husband Travis, hand and foot, during their 56 years of marriage and enjoyed living in the country with him.

Mrs. Youngblood was preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Vincent, Clifford and Gregory Youngblood.

Survivors include her husband, Travis Youngblood; daughter, Patty Perkins and her husband, Brady; sisters, Frances McGuire, Gladys Carroll and Theresa McCarthy and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Humble with Will Boytim officiating.

