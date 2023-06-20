Enrique Castro, a devoted family man and hard worker, passed away on June 13, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 71. He was born on February 25, 1952, in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Filiberto Castro Rico and Maria Auxilio Escamilla.

Enrique was a loving husband to his wife of 57 years, Elvira Castro. Together, they built a life filled with love and cherished memories. He was a dedicated father to his daughters, Teresa Espinoza Castro, Veronica Espinoza Castro, and Norma Espinoza Castro, as well as his sons, Angel Espinoza Castro and Jose Luiz Manuel Espinoza Castro.

Enrique was a beloved brother to his sisters, Maria, Reyna, Consuelo, Hilaria, and Martina. His family meant the world to him, and he cherished the time spent with his siblings. He was also a proud grandfather to his grandchildren, Nallely, Hector, Omar, Beatriz, Juan, Ivan, Frank, Cinthia, Maru, Layton, Kalynn, Rodolfo, Teresa, Pili, Karen, and Eugenio. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Liliannah, Ariana, Eugenio, Fernando, Alexa, Aliana, Erick, Derek, Regina, Gabriel, and Victor; and his nieces and nephews, Josefina, Erasmo, Maximino, Marcelino, Lorenza, Aurelio, Maximino, Fortunato, and Juana.

Enrique will be remembered as a hardworking individual who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was always wanting to help others and always had a smile. He was a very social person. He had a passion for playing poker and dominos, engaging in friendly competition with his loved ones. However, his true happiness came from tending to his cows and working outdoors.

Enrique’s warm heart, caring nature, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends will be greatly missed. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion as a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

During this difficult time, may all who knew and loved Enrique find solace in the memories they shared and the impact he had on their lives.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 4pm – 8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas. Burial will follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

