Cleveland longhorn wins world championship for second consecutive year

His name might be Dunn Mighty Mouse, but there is nothing small about a Texas Longhorn, raised in the Cleveland area by Cookie McKee, owner of Snuff Ridge Ranch, and trained by McKee’s granddaughter, Kyrah Schanbachler, a 20-year-old student at Tarleton State University.

The 2,000-pound Texas Longhorn, whose horn spread is more than 10 feet, won the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA) World Expo on Friday, June 16, in Belton, Texas.

This is the second consecutive win for Dunn Mighty Mouse, affectionately called Bruce by his owners. Earlier this year, the steer also won grand champion at a Texas Longhorn show in Fort Worth, Texas. After that win in January, Bruce developed a mysterious illness that nearly claimed his life. He dropped more than 200 pounds and, despite the best veterinary care available, it seemed that he would need to be euthanized.

“They thought he might have gotten food stuck or maybe he rubbed his horns and the ground and developed an infection that went straight to his sinus cavities. They gave him antibiotics and fresh rumen, but at one point, the vets said, ‘There is nothing else we can do.’ His kidney functions were failing. They thought we would have to euthanize him,” said McKee. “I called my granddaughter while she was at college and said she better come see him. We were both just devastated. I went every day to sit when him at the animal hospital. He looked like he was at death’s door.”

Without explanation, a miracle happened, McKee said. Bruce suddenly showed signs of improvement.

Kyrah Schanbachler (right) poses with other winning steers at the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA) World Expo.

“Over the next couple of days, he kept getting better and better. We took him to Texas A&M’s large animal hospital where his blood was tested and his liver enzymes were checked. Everything was perfect,” McKee said. “He has been putting on weight ever since.”

She credits the veterinary care she initially received at Beard Navasota Veterinary Hospital and Longhorn breeders – Ben Herman and Shawnda Herman – with helping to save Bruce’s life.

“I don’t know of a more selfless and caring man then Ben Herman, and his precious wife Shawnda Herman is a perfect compliment to him. Ben and Shawnda stepped up to help me and have been driving me to shows, making sure we have all we need to be successful, and just all around the greatest blessing when things were getting tough,” said McKee.

The Hermans’ Longhorn steer, which originated at McKee’s ranch, took reserve champion at the world longhorn show last weekend.

McKee is grateful not only for the wins, but for Bruce’s return to good health. She describes him as more of a pet than livestock.

“He will lay down at your feet like a puppy. The kids at the show all love him and come up to take photos with him because he is so gentle. When he came out into the arena to be judged, the kids started yelling, ‘Mighty Mouse, Mighty Mouse’ over and over,” she said with a laugh.

The judges, who evaluate the animals without their names, ownership and other information in order to ensure fairness, heard the kids yelling. According to McKee, one of the judges responded by saying, “I don’t know why they are chanting about Mighty Mouse. I can see where the Mighty comes from, but I don’t see a Mouse out there.”

McKee said she is not sure how much longer Bruce will be able to compete. While he could easily live up to 30 years, she said at some point he will grow tired of the shows or get too big to ride in a horse trailer.

“At that point, he will be retired to the pasture,” McKee said.

Dunn Mighty Mouse was sired by a famous Texas Longhorn bull named 50/50 BCB, owned by the late Brent Bolen and wife Cindy Bolen of Bolen Longhorns in Lufkin, Texas. His dam was named Uppity Cowgirl raised by Nancy Dunn of the Rolling R Ranch in Eclectic, Alabama.

McKee explained that bull calves that are castrated at an early age – Bruce was castrated at 6 months old – grow horns longer and bulk up bigger than uncastrated males.

“Once you castrate a bull, all that testosterone and energy goes into bone building and horn building,” she said.

While Bruce will never father any offspring, McKee and Schanbachler have foundation Longhorn cattle they are raising and breeding. McKee is hopeful that one of her future steers could continue her ranch’s success of winning titles.

